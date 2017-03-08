UK Preview – Fire!

Episodes 6576-6580

Monday 6th to Friday 10th March on Channel 5

Several lives are on the line this week as the UK reaches the opening week of Home and Away’s 2017 season.

In Monday’s season premiere, which aired in Australia on 30th January, the race is on to evacuate the festival goers when Kat (Pia Miller) receives warning that the arsonist has struck again.

Kat manages to get in touch with Phoebe (Isabella Giovinazzo), who starts spreading the word, and John (Shane Withington), who was shockingly revealed to be the arsonist in the season finale, reappears to assist Zac (Charlie Clausen) and Matt (Alec Snow) in getting everyone out.

As the bushfire rages, some are forced to seek shelter in a small shack which is quickly being enveloped by thick smoke. When the residents later emerge from the shelter they are shipped off to hospital, but with Olivia (Raechelle Banno) and Mason (Orpheus Pledger) nowhere to be found, Hunter (Scott Lee) heads off into the bush to try and locate them.

“Hunter’s thinking the worst because he can’t find Olivia“, Scott told TV WEEK, “He’s acting on fear and not thinking rationally. Hunter runs into the fire which is stupid. But he’s scared of losing the girl he loves. He puts himself in danger and ends up in hospital.”

When it later becomes apparent to John that Marilyn (Emily Symons) is also missing, he and Alf (Ray Meagher) search into the night – and it’s not long before he finds her unconscious on the ground with serious injuries. Could John have killed his own wife?

Meanwhile on a road in the middle of the bush, a stranded Billie (Tessa de Josselin) and VJ‘s (Matt Little) troubles worsen when they notice flames on the horizon. Already having to deal with the fact that he may have to deliver Billie’s baby, the reality that all their lives are in immediate danger calls for swift action from VJ as the fire edges closer.

“He has a choice” explained Matt to TV WEEK, “I can stay here, panic and possibly die, or do something about it. Whether it’s a smart decision he doesn’t know. But he doesn’t even give himself the opportunity to be afraid. He picks this girl up and thinks he’ll just run and see how far he can get.”

With Billie barely conscious, its a race against time to get her to safety. But even when the couple do make it to the hospital, the trouble doesn’t end there… the smoke inhalation has caused some serious issues for Billie, whose oxygen levels are dangerously low, and it’s touch and go as to whether she’ll be able to give birth naturally.

Elsewhere, a frantic Tori (Penny McNamee) calls an ambulance for Justin (James Stewart) following his stabbing, and he is rushed to hospital. With Justin needing lifesaving surgery, and the incoming surgeon nowhere in sight, Tori is almost forced to perform surgery on her own brother. However just in the nick of time the surgeon arrives, much to Tori’s surprise.

The man is in fact Riley Hawkins (Ryan O’Kane)—Tori’s ex-boyfriend who she hasn’t seen for seven years, since before their family went into witness protection. What’s more, it seems that Nate knows him too – this could prove awkward! “He’s fairly jealous she’s got history with another doctor” said Penny to TV WEEK. “But Nate broke up with her – he wants to have his cake and eat it too.”

Whilst Justin is now in safe hands, they shouldn’t get too comfortable… Ranae (Sacha Horler) is still out there, and it isn’t long before she’s donning a cunning disguise in the hospital…

Also in the first week—Irene (Lynne McGranger) is shocked when her son Mick Jennings (Kristian Schmid), who has recently been released from a psychiatric facility, lands on her doorstep… what does he want from her?

Home and Away: Revenge and Home and Away: All or Nothing

Don’t forget that two special episodes, focusing on the Braxtons, will also be airing this week on 5STAR. See here for all the details and a picture preview.

For other storylines and a full rundown of what’s to come over the next few weeks, visit our Upcoming UK Episodes page.