UK Preview – Home and Away Specials

Channel 5 have finally confirmed that the two recent Home and Away specials, focusing on the Braxton family, will be airing in the UK in the same week as the 2017 Season Opener.

The spin-offs, entitled Home and Away: Revenge and Home and Away: All or Nothing were made available exclusively to on-demand subscribers in Australia during the show’s Christmas break.

In the UK, the two specials will be free-to-air on Channel 5’s sister channel 5STAR, at 7pm on Monday 13th March and Tuesday 14th March respectively, in 95 minute timeslots.

Both specials act as follow-ups to Home and Away: An Eye for an Eye which aired on 5STAR last year, and sees the return of Braxton family enemy Gunno (Diarmid Heidenreich)—who Heath believed he had left for dead in the Blue Mountains at the end of the last special.

In Home and Away: Revenge, we join Heath & Bianca (Dan Ewing & Lisa Gormley) as they head off on a late honeymoon to Alice Springs (UK viewers will see them leave the bay in the episode airing 3rd March).

What they don’t realise however is that they’ve been followed from Summer Bay, and when Bianca is kidnapped by Gunno during a scenic flight, it’s a race against time for Heath to find her.

The second special, Home and Away: All or Nothing sees the return of Nic Westaway as Kyle Braxton, who is visited by Heath and Bianca in prison.

But with Gunno also having been incarcerated there, it’s not long before the trio are caught up in a terrifying prison riot, as Gunno attempts to enact his final revenge against the family.

George Mason (Ash), Kyle Pryor (Nate), Lynne McGranger (Irene) and Alea O’Shea (Darcy) also co-star in both specials, with Samantha Jade reprising her guest role of Isla Schultz in All or Nothing.

See picture previews of both specials below:

Home and Away: Revenge

Monday 13th March, 19:00-20:35 on 5STAR

Home and Away: All or Nothing

Tuesday 14th March, 19:00-20:35 on 5STAR