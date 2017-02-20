Oz Preview – Marriage Betrayal?

Episodes 6603–6606

Monday 27th February to Thursday 2nd March 2017 on Seven

Married life has been anything but smooth sailing for Zac MacGuire (Charlie Clausen) & Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) over the past year, but with tensions at an all time high this week, is Zac finally going to break his vows?

Zac & Leah’s marriage was already having serious issues before the arrival of Sam Webster (Cheree Cassidy), and Zac’s secret meetings with her last year led to suspicions that he may be having an affair.

Of course it was all innocent at the time—Zac was writing a novel and Sam was an editor hoping to get it published—but Sam’s focus soon turned to Zac himself and it wasn’t long before she was dropping her robe in her motel room and offering Zac an indecent proposal. Zac resisted temptation though and Sam made a quick exit from Summer Bay.

“Zac is attracted to Sam,” Charlie Clausen told TV WEEK. “But he’s also a committed family man and would do anything for Leah.”

In recent weeks however, Sam has returned and made it clear that she’s only after one thing—Zac.

With Leah continually pushing Zac away during the turmoil of baby Luc’s paternity reveal and Billie Ashford’s (Tesse de Josselin) subsequent death, Zac has not had much opportunity to be upfront to Leah his rejection of Sam’s advances.

Leah knows that Sam is back with an agenda, but hasn’t been interested in hearing Zac’s side of the story—every conversation ends up in a fight.

“Zac and Leah are under a lot of pressure with family issues and work.” Charlie continued. “They never seem to have time for themselves. It’s always about someone or something else.”

Whilst Zac reiterated to Sam that nothing would ever happen between them, when she later offered an arm of friendship after Billie’s death, Zac started to warm to the idea and said he may give her a call.

This week Zac once again tries to connect with Leah, but it only ends in another blazing row and Zac storms off. A fed up Zac then ends up outside Sam’s motel room – will she finally get her wicked way with him?

Elsewhere in the bay, tensions are running high following the shock revelation of John Palmer (Shane Withington) as the Summer Bay arsonist. With John seriously ill and facing risky surgery, he still has no memory of starting the fires. “He thinks ‘This is ridiculous—it can’t be right” Shane told TV WEEK.

Not only does John have to deal with the fact that he caused his wife Marilyn (Emily Symons) serious burn injuries, but he was also responsible for the premature death of Billie, whose aggressive lung cancer was accelerated by the smoke inhalation.

With Billie’s widow VJ (Matt Little) and brother Ash (George Mason) now aware of John’s involvement in the fires, they’re both eager to get their hands on him. “Because he’s so young, VJ’s reaction is to lash out” Matt explained to TV WEEK. “With John, he now has an outlet to release the tension he’s been feeling.”

For other storylines and a full rundown of what’s to come over in the next couple of weeks, as synopses become available, visit our Australian Spoilers page.

