Oz Preview – A Tragic Week

Episodes 6595–6598

Monday 13th to Thursday 16th February 2017 on Seven

After a dramatic year for VJ Patterson (Matt Little) and Billie Ashford (Tessa de Josselin), and with the shocking truth finally out about baby Luc’s paternity, it surely must be time for the young couple to finally have a reprieve!

Sadly, as heartbreaking Home and Away episodes to air in Australia next week will show, fate has other ideas.

As friends and family tried to put a traumatic couple of weeks behind them, a blessing was organised for baby Luc. And whilst the happy occasion goes as planned, with things starting to finally look up, tragedy strikes when Billie is rushed to hospital in an ambulance after collapsing.

Once there, it becomes apparent that Billie might not make it through. Nate (Kyle Pryor) and Tori (Penny McNamee) order an urgent bronchoscopy after listening to Billie’s chest, and her loved ones have to prepare themselves for the worst.

As Billie’s devastating prognosis is delivered, Summer Bay residents rally together to support Billie & VJ in their hour of need, and an impromptu wedding is organised.

Though it seems their married life could be coming to a tragic end before it’s even begun…

But how did we get to this point so quickly? Well, the foreshadowing has been there…

The season opener saw Billie and VJ stranded in the middle of nowhere as her labour intensified. With the bushfire bearing down on them and VJ forced to carry her a couple of kilometres, the amount of smoke inhalation caused some serious issues for Billie.

When she finally made it to the hospital to give birth, it became apparent that Billie had fluid on her lungs and her airways were swollen—and it was touch and go as to whether she would have to have a caesarean in order to prevent further harm to herself or her baby.

Whilst Billie was able to give birth naturally in the end, Billie started gasping for air and Nate was forced to intubate her.

Though she eventually stabilised, things haven’t been quite right since—Billie had to be administered oxygen after being confronted by her rapist Mick Jennings, and she has also suffered with a persistent cough since her homecoming.

However, eagle-eyed viewers may remember that Billie was, in fact, displaying various symptoms in the final weeks of the 2016 season—which were simply put down to her pregnancy at the time….

Could it just be the smoke exposure, or has it actually exasperated something far more serious…?

