Oz Preview – The Blame Game

Episodes 6588-6594

Monday 6th to Thursday 9th February 2017 on Seven



Hunter King (Scott Lee) will find himself under suspicion once again as Constable Kat Chapman (Pia Miller) is put under pressure to find the perpetrator of the devastating bushfire.

Hunter’s history with arson doesn’t bode well for him—back in 2015, Hunter burnt down the Patterson house in an attempt to get back at his estranged father Zac (Charlie Clausen), unaware that Zac didn’t even know of his existence. With Billie Ashford (Tessa de Josselin) blamed for the crime, it wasn’t until her court appearance that Hunter finally admitted the truth.

In more recent times, Hunter initially got the blame for a small fire at the caravan park and was questioned by police. That is until John Palmer (Shane Withington) suddenly realised that he himself must have started it accidentally, after upturning a table with a candle on it during a brief moment of anger that he’d appeared to then blank out.

Currently only the viewers know that it was in fact John who started the bushfire in the season finale, and John still seems completely unaware of this when he storms into the police station demanding to know whether Kat has found the arsonist. With wife Marilyn (Emily Symons) injured as a result of the blaze, it’s understandable that John would want to see the perpetrator locked up, but how long will it be before he realises the cause is closer to home….?

As the investigation steps up, Evie (Philippa Northeast) lets slip to Kat that Hunter happened to disappear just before the fire started, which arouses her suspicions.

In the meantime, Hunter is of course pre-occupied by the fact his ex-girlfriend Olivia (Raechelle Banno) is now in a relationship with Mason (Orpheus Pledger), and it was seeing them together at the music festival that caused him to storm off.

With Olivia continuing to voice her concerns to Mason about her ex this week, a frustrated Mason approaches Hunter and tells him he’s sick of Olivia constantly having to worry about him.

The two nearly start fighting before Alf (Ray Meagher) is forced to step in. “Hunter doesn’t really have a friendship with Mason” Scott explained to TV WEEK. “He wants to be better, but keeps getting pulled back into his old way of dealing with things. For him, Olivia is his soulmate, he’s gutted to see her with someone else.”

Hunter soon has other things to worry about however, when Kat informs him that he’ll have to be questioned about the bushfire – how much more will Hunter be able to take?

Elsewhere in the bay, VJ (Matt Little) & Billie finally reveal the truth about baby Luc’s paternity to their loved ones.

But little do they know that Billie’s rapist, and the baby’s father, Mick Jennings (Kristian Schmid), is in fact in the hospital… and what happens next will only be the start of a devastating couple of weeks for the young couple…

For other storylines and a full rundown of what’s to come over in the next couple of weeks, as synopses become available, visit our Australian Spoilers page.

