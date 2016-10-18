Channel 5 confirms H&A Christmas Break

Channel 5 has today confirmed to BTTB that Home and Away will be taking its usual Christmas break in the UK this year.

Transmission of both Home and Away and Neighbours will break for the festive season on Friday 2nd December, and return on Monday 9th January 2017.

With the UK currently 5 weeks behind Seven Network‘s broadcasts in Australia, the last Home and Away episode of 2016 for Channel 5 viewers will be Episode 6535 — due to air in Australia next week.

As the date of Australian season finale, the length of their summer break, or even whether they’ll show batches of double episodes in the lead up to the finale is currently unknown, we cannot yet say whether the UK transmissions will catch up by any significant margin.

The UK has already gained on Australia by a couple of weeks this year following the Australian Olympic break, and Channel 5 choosing to not take Home and Away off for it’s usual August break has also ensured UK viewers have not fallen behind even further.

We’re not currently aware of any plans to show repeat episodes during the break.